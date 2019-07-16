ČEZ to explore possibilities of lithium mining at Cínovec

The ČEZ power utility, which is 70% owned by the state, will explore the possibilities of lithium mining at Cínovec in the Ore Mountains.

The company will give European Metals Holdings (EMH), which has a prospecting license to mine lithium in the area, a loan of two million euros (51.2 million CZK) and by the end of the year, decide whether to enter the company or have the loan returned.

The Czech Republic has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe and many politicians have pushed for lithium mining in the country to be in the hands of a state-run company.