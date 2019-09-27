ČEZ to cooperate with NuScale in development of small modular nuclear reactors

The Czech energy giant ČEZ will develop small modular nuclear reactors in cooperation with the American company NuScale, according to ČEZ spokesman Ladislav Kříž, who told Czech Television that the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday. ČEZ and NuScale will share their technical knowledge on the matter and look into the possibilities of using such energy sources in the Czech Republic and across wider Europe.

The Czech government has a majority share in ČEZ and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated earlier this year that small scale nuclear power sources are the optimum solution for the country when it comes to constructing new nuclear power plants. NuScale is an industry leader when it comes to the development of these energy sources and is set to launch its first commercial reactor in the US state of Idaho in 2027.