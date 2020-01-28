CEZ chief: State will hold talks next month with firms seeking nuclear unit contract

The state will next month hold consultations with companies seeking a contract to build a new nuclear unit in the Czech Republic, the head of semi-state power giant CEZ, Daniel Beneš, said on Tuesday. The Czech News Agency reported that government official Jaroslav Míl and CEZ representatives would helm the negotiations, which should conclude by February 19.

Mr. Beneš said five companies were in the running for the contract. They are Russia’s Rosatom, Westinghouse from the US, EDF of France, South Korea’s KHNP and China General Nuclear Power.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in November that work on a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power station would get underway in 2029 and would be completed in 2035.

The minister of industry and trade, Karel Havlíček, said discussion on expanding the country’s second nuclear power station, Temelín, would have to begin within five years.