CEZ: Brexit will weaken EU states producing nuclear power

The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union will weaken the group of EU states that use nuclear power to generate electricity, according to the Czech energy provider CEZ. CEZ trades on the UK wholesale energy markets and it is not clear how the post-Brexit situation will look, company spokesperson Ladislav Kříž told the Czech News Agency.

Mr. Kříž said half of the EU’s 28 states used nuclear energy and the departure of the UK would tip the balance toward countries that do not. In addition, Germany is planning to cease using nuclear power. The UK, which is preparing to build more nuclear power stations, was a strong ally of the Czech Republic in the EU, the CEZ representative said.