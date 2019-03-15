ČEZ begins construction of pipeline from Temelín to České Budějovice

Czech energy giant ČEZ has begun the construction of a pipeline running from the Temelín nuclear power plant to the South Bohemian city of České Budějovice. The CZK 1.4 billion project is expected to cover 30 percent of the city’s heating needs once it is finished in 2021. The Czech engineering and construction company Tenza has been put in charge of the project, which aims to build two 26km long underground pipelines connecting the power plant with the city.

It is hoped that thanks to the pipeline the local heating plant will be able to decrease the amount of coal it burns annually by 80,000 tons, lowering the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.