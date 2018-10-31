ČEZ: 400 households still without electricity after windstorms

Some 400 Czech households are still without electricity following windstorms that hit the county on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the state-controlled utility ČEZ said the majority of affected households are located in the regions of North Moravia and East Bohemia. Up to 60,000 homes had been left at least temporarily without electricity.

The highest wind speed recorded was registered in the Sněžka Mountains, where it reached 178 kilometres per hour.

A wind warning is in effect on Thursday for the regions of Pardubice, Vysočina, Liberec, Jablonec and Znojmo.