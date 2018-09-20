Český slavík music awards not to be held this year

The popular Czech music awards Český slavík - or the Czech Nightingale –will not be held this year, the daily Právo reported, citing Jaroslav Těšinský of the Musica Bohemica agency organizing the event.

The winners of the competition are chosen in a public poll and the organizers want to set down new rules and prevent the present system on online voting from being abused.

This is being done at the instigation of the competition’s main sponsor Mattoni after last year’s results in the best band category were questioned.