Český Krumlov introduces tariffs for buses entering tourist hotspot

Český Krumlov, which draws over a million tourists every year, has begun imposing charges on buses entering the South Bohemian town in a bid to regulate short-term visitors, Czech Television reported. It is the first scheme of its kind in the country, though similar measures are in use in Salzburg and other places in nearby Austria.

The local authorities say up to 20,000 coaches arrive in Český Krumlov every year. The tariff per vehicle is CZK 625 with advance booking and there are two designated bus stops in the town.