Český Krumlov international nusic festival opens Friday

The 28th International Music Festival opens on Friday in Český Krumlov with a gala evening in the castle garden.
The festival programme, which closes on August 10th, includes 23 concerts, including by American pop, jazz and soul group Take 6, which has won six Grammies.
The Český Krumlov Castle Theatre will feature a baroque opera by Georg Friedrich Händel. Two concerts in Boletice commemorate the Velvet Revolution of 1989.
Other concerts are being held in the town brewery garden, at the riding school, and at the castle’s Baroque theatre as well as the church in Boletice.
