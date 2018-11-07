České Budějovice woman survives window fall, her child dies

A 26- year-old woman who fell from a window in a České Budějovice housing estate on Tuesday remains in serious condition while her child died at the scene, the Czech news agency ČTK reports.
A police spokesperson said a criminal investigation is underway but declined to release any further details, including the child’s age.
