České Budějovice woman survives window fall, her child dies

Brian Kenety
07-11-2018
A 26- year-old woman who fell from a window in a České Budějovice housing estate on Tuesday remains in serious condition while her child died at the scene, the Czech news agency ČTK reports.

A police spokesperson said a criminal investigation is underway but declined to release any further details, including the child’s age.

 
 
 
