Česká Lípa launching integration project for foreigners

The city of Česká Lípa, north of Prague, is launching an integration project for foreigners living in the region.

The 1.8 million crown integration project, for which the city hopes to get a state grant, is to help the 2,500 foreign workers living and working in the area to learn the language and assist with their integration into Czech society.

City hall spokesperson Kristýna Kňákal Brožová says local schools who have admitted 360 foreign children, most of whom do not speak Czech, will be heavily involved in the effort.

The money will also serve to pay for translators to facilitate negotiations between the foreign community the city hall and schools. The majority of foreign workers in Česká Lípa are from Mongolia.