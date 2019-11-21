Češi pomáhají initiative says Czech families ready to take in child migrants

The Češi pomáhají (Czechs Help) initiative says it has a list of 200 Czech families ready to take in unaccompanied child asylum seekers from Greek refugee camps. The initiative has called on the government to respond positively to the Greek authorities’ appeal for EU member states to take in underage asylum seekers.The Czech Republic has been asked to accept 40 individuals.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček recently said that Czech embassy officials in Greece would visit the refugee camps in question to ascertain the situation. However the prime minister’s ANO party and the Social Democrats of the ruling coalition have frowned on the idea, preferring to help migrants in their home countries.