Černý’s babies return to Žižkov transmitter

High rise workers have started reattaching artist David Černý’s black babies onto the Žižkov transmitter in Prague.

The ten babies which were installed in 2001 and had become one of Prague’s tourist attractions, were removed for maintenance in 2017.

Czech Radio Communications, which owns the transmitter, had ten new copies made, which will remain a permanent feature of the transmitter.

The original babies are now on an exhibition tour in the United States.

All ten babies should be installed by April 9th.