Černý’s babies return to Žižkov transmitter

High rise workers have started reattaching artist David Černý’s black babies onto the Žižkov transmitter in Prague.
The ten babies which were installed in 2001 and had become one of Prague’s tourist attractions, were removed for maintenance in 2017.
Czech Radio Communications, which owns the transmitter, had ten new copies made, which will remain a permanent feature of the transmitter.
The original babies are now on an exhibition tour in the United States.
All ten babies should be installed by April 9th.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Czech firms increasingly doing business with each other in euros