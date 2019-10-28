Ceremony at Vítkov launches day of commemorative events

Czechs top officials, members of the military, church dignitaries and WWII veterans gathered at Prague’s Vítkov Memorial before mid-day on Monday for a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to mark the centenary of the birth of independent Czechoslovakia and pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the country.

The event was attended by President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the speakers of both houses of Parliament and Cardinal Dominik Duka. The ceremony ended with a gun salute and a fly-by of Gripen fighter jets.