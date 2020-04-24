Central Military Hospital to begin treating COVID-19 patients with plasma of those who have recovered

Starting next week, the Central Military Hospital in Prague will begin treating coronavirus patients with the blood plasma of those who have recovered from the disease. The treatment will be made available to those most affected by COVID-19, hospital spokeswoman Jitka Zinke said on Friday.

The hospital has already received the relevant plazma from more than 100 donors and is collecting a further seven samples this Friday. Further donations are encouraged and donors outside of the capital will be reimbursed for their travel.

Some plasma supplies could also be sent to other hospitals, such as Prague’s Na Bulovce or Na Homolce, Ms Zinke said.

Blood plasma treatment for the coronavirus was already applied in Prague’s Thomayer Hospital and the method has also been used in Northern Italy and in China.