Central Crisis Staff members warn Czechs danger not over yet

The head of the Central Crisis Staff, Jan Hamáček, has expressed concern over the fact that with the Easter holidays and loosening of restrictions people have become less disciplined in protecting themselves against the coronavirus.

Hamáček said that allowing people in certain situations such as biking, running or hiking, not to wear a face mask had been a mistake since it had triggered a more benevolent attitude which could prove to be a serious setback in the fight against the epidemic.

The health minister, Adam Vojtěch, and the country’s leading epidemiologist Roman Prymula have also warned Czechs that the danger is far from over.

The police, who are out in force monitoring adherence to the restrictions, report more people breaking the rules, gathering in groups without masks, eating, drinking or smoking together.

Hobby markets which opened over Easter were also reported to be packed with people.