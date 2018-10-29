Central bank likely to hike interest rates for fourth time in succession

Daniela Lazarová
29-10-2018
The central bank is likely to increase the basic interest rate to 1.75 percent at a meeting of the bank‘s board on Thursday, according to financial experts.

The National Bank last raised the basic interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.5 percent in late September.

The board has raised interest rates by 25 basis points at the three rate-setting sessions since June, citing economic growth, inflation and wage development.

