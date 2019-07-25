Central bank issues specials sets of coins to mark 100-year anniversaries

The Czech National Bank re-issued 30,000 sets of six 20-crown coins on Wednesday to mark the centenary of monetary separation from the former Austro-Hungarian Empire.

The six coins featuring famous First Republic politicians such as Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk and Edvard Beneš, as well as the first central bank governors, were first issued in 2018.

At that time, collectors could exchange them for coins of the same value. Now the cost for six coins has been set at CZK 590. Another 20,000 sets of the coins are due to go on sale this autumn.