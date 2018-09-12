Central bank governor says interest rate hikes on the cards

Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok has said that due to the revved-up economy the bank was likely to increase interest rates before the end of the month and then one more time before the end of the year.

In an interview for Reuters Rusnok said he expected a serious debate on a possible interest rate move at a meeting of the bank board on September 26, saying a hike was a strong possibility and there were few arguments against it.

The Czech National Bank has lifted interest rates at its last two policy meetings.