The central bank is likely to increase the basic interest rate to 1.5 percent at a meeting of the bank‘s board on Wednesday, according to financial experts. The National Bank last raised the basic interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 percent in August.

Central bank governor Jiří Rusnok has not ruled out more hikes before the end of the year saying economic growth, inflation and wage development all indicate the likelihood of this development.