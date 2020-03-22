Central bank expected to cut interest rates further

The Bank Board of the Czech National Bank, which this week moved to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on Czech firms, businesses and households, is expected to cut interest rates further at its meeting next Thursday.

Economists say the bank is likely to make the move despite the fact that a further cut in interest rates is not likely to have a significant impact at this point and will further weaken the crown.

At its monetary policy meeting on Monday, the Bank Board lowered the two-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%. At the same time, it lowered the Lombard rate to 2.75% and the discount rate to 0.75%.