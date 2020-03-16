Central bank adopts stabilizing measures amid coronavirus pandemic

The Bank Board of the Czech National Bank has adopted measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on Czech firms, businesses and households.
At its monetary policy meeting on Monday, the Bank Board lowered the two-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%.
At the same time, it lowered the Lombard rate to 2.75% and the discount rate to 0.75%. The vote was unanimous.
The change in rates takes effect on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
In addition, the Bank Board declared that it was ready to cut interest rates further should the economic situation so require.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic