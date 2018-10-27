Centenary celebrations taking place around the country

Centenary celebrations marking the birth of independent Czechoslovakia on October 28, 1918 are being held around the country. Several hundred new professional soldiers, police officers and firemen made their pledge of allegiance at Prague Castle on Saturday in the presence of President Miloš Zeman. Hundreds of people attended the event.

In the afternoon President Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini will attend the ceremonial re-opening of the historical building of the National Museum in Prague. Its first exhibition, after being closed for reconstruction for over three years, is devoted to the common history of Czechs and Slovaks in the 20th century. The museum will open to the public on Sunday and will be free of charge until the end of the year.

In the regions the centenary is being marked by public gatherings, concerts, exhibitions, theatre performances or the unveiling of a statue to the country’s first president, T.G. Masaryk. Some schools have devoted special attention to life in the years of the First Republic, such as putting on a fashion show in period dress.