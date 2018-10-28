Centenary celebrations culminate with dozens of events

Celebrations of the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia culminate with dozens of events around the country on Sunday.

Czech and Slovak top officials, among them Czech President Miloš Zeman and Slovak President Andrej Kiska, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Slovak prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, gathered for a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Prague’s Vítkov Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the country. That will be followed by a ceremony at Prague Castle where President Zeman will appoint new army and police generals. A ceremonial change of guard at midday is expected to attract crowds of people.

At 10 am the historic building of the National Museum, which was ceremonially opened by Czech and Slovak top officials on Saturday, opened its doors to the general public. The museum, which underwent a complex renovation over the past three and a half years, offers visitors an exhibition documenting the coexistence of Czechs and Slovaks in the 20th century. The museum opened with a special ceremony and video-mapping show also highlighting the milestones of the country’s common history.