Census: Great tit most common bird in Czech Republic

Ian Willoughby
07-01-2019
Over 10,000 people took part in the first ever bird census in the Czech Republic at the weekend. The participants sent information about the birds they had observed in their gardens and elsewhere to the website of the Czech Ornithological Society. Volunteers registered almost a quarter of a million birds of dozens of species.

According to preliminary results, the most reported bird was the great tit, which finished far ahead of the tree sparrow and house sparrow.

 
