Celebrations marked by political scandal

From early morning politicians, cultural figures and members of the public laid flowers and lit candles at key sites linked to the events of 1989, such as Národní street where the communist police brutally cracked down on a student demonstration and the equestrian statue of St Wenceslas, the nation’s patron saint, at the top end of Wenceslas Square.

This year’s celebrations of the anniversary are marked by a scandal involving Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is under massive pressure to resign following his son’s claim that he had been abducted to Crimea so that he could not testify against his father in a case involving EU subsidy fraud.

The prime minister came to Národni street to pay his respects shortly after midnight in order to avoid a show of public anger. When people started coming to the monument in the early morning hours, someone threw the prime minister’s flowers into a litter bin.A wreath sent by President Miloš Zeman and flowers laid by the populist politician Tomio Okamura, head of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, were also trashed. The head of the Social Democrats Jan Hamáček, whose party is in coalition with the prime minister’s ANO party, was booed and jeered by the crowd.

The city centre will be the site of a wide range of outdoor events including concert, debates, public readings and theatre performances organized by the Festival of Freedom initiative which is active in 36 Czech cities this year.