Celebrated Czech abstract artist Karel Malich dies aged 95

Renowned Czech artist Karel Malich, known for colour pastels and abstract wire and Plexiglas sculptures, has died at the age of 95.
Malich began painting in the late 1940s, at the time focussing on landscapes of and around his native village in Holice, before later turning to more abstract and geometric work.
A major retrospective of Malich's work was held at Prague Castle on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
