Čech to make final appearance in Europa League final

Ian Willoughby
29-05-2019
The Czech football goalkeeper Petr Čech is preparing to make the last appearance of his career on Wednesday night. The 37-year-old will line up for Arsenal against his former club Chelsea in the final of the European club competition the Europa League in Baku.

Čech holds the record for number of international caps with the Czech Republic and collected a large number of trophies as well as goalkeeping records during a very successful period at Chelsea.

 
 
