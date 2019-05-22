Čech reportedly set to become sporting director at Chelsea

The former Czech international goalkeeper Petr Čech will become sporting director of Chelsea following his retirement next week, the UK TV station Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Čech enjoyed enormous success with Chelsea before joining Arsenal, for whom he will make his last appearance in the final of the Europa League – against Chelsea – next week.

Čech tweeted after the Sky Sports report was published that he would be making a decision about his future after the game. He is the most capped Czech international ever and has won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and, in international competition, one Champions League and one Europa League title.