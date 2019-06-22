Čech becomes technical and performance adviser at Cheslea

The former Czech football goalkeeper Petr Čech has been appointed technical and performance adviser at English club Chelsea, where he enjoyed the greatest successes of his playing career. Čech, who retired at the end of last season, won 13 trophies with Chelsea, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.

The 37-year-old said he was very privileged to have the chance to rejoin the London club and help continue the success it has had in the last 15 years.