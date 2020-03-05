‘Caught in the Net’ Czech Republic’s biggest box-office documentary ever

Czech documentary ‘Caught in the Net’, highlighting the danger posed by online predators, attracted a record number of visitors during the first seven days since its release. The film, co-directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová, was seen by over 179,000 people, making it the biggest box-office documentary in the history of the Czech Republic.

Previously, the most popular documentary film was ‘Citizen Havel’ by Miroslav Janek from 2007, which attracted 163,726 cinemagoers.

‘Caught in the Net’, which presents over-18 actresses as 12-years-olds on fake social media profiles to expose online predators, has already led to several criminal investigations.