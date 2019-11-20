Cases of dementia on the rise, but patients lack adequate support

Since 1990, the number of people suffering from dementia has doubled in the Czech Republic and the mortality rates among such patients has risen by more than a factor of seven in the past 10 years, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, quoting data published by the Czech Alzheimer’s Society and the Czech Statistics Office. Experts say this is down to the overall aging of the population. However, statistics show that the expansion of relevant services is not keeping up with the growth in patients.

Every 13th person in the country over the age of 65 suffers from dementia, statisticians say, and the ratio gets higher with increased age. Last year there were 167,000 people suffering from dementia related diseases, but only 341 homes that offered programmes for patients with dementia with altogether 20,075 beds.