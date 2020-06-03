Cases of anti-Semitic behaviour doubled in 2019

The Federation of Jewish Communities in the Czech Republic registered roughly 700 cases of anti-Semitism last year, twice as many as in 2018. In 95 percent of cases these took place over the internet, whether through social media posts, anonymous commentaries, or forum entries.
The data is the result of a study published on the federations website. It highlights that the rise in incidents does not necessarily mean anti-Jewish feeling is on the rise in the Czech Republic, as data gathering and evaluation methodology has improved since previous studies. Furthermore, no cases of physical violence against Jews were registered last year.
