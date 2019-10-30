Case of death of Jan Masaryk reopened after recording find

The state attorney’s office has ordered that the case of the death of Jan Masaryk be reopened, Právo reported on Wednesday. This follows the recent discovery of a recorded statement from a police officer who was first on the scene when Masaryk’s body was found beneath a window at Prague’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in March 1948.

The case will now be investigated by the police’s Office for the Documentation and Investigation of the Crimes of Communism, which has looked into it several times in the past.

Jan Masaryk was the only democratic minister remaining in the Czechoslovak government after the Communist takeover of 1948. The official interpretation is that the minister was murdered.