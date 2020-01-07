Case against Prague imam accused of supporting terrorism begins

Court hearings in the case of the former Prague imam Samer Shehadeh, who is accused of helping his brother and sister-in-law move to Syria and join local terrorist forces, are set to begin this Tuesday. The imam is also accused of using charity money to support terrorism financially, Czech Television reported on Monday. However, his defence lawyer says his client’s case is strong, as apparently many of the acts Mr Shehadeh undertook were done at a time when they were not legally criminal.

The former imam’s brother and sister-in-law are also defendant’s in the case. Czech intelligence services began investigating the trio in 2016. Prosecutors say they have strong evidence against him based on obtained records of his communication.