Carriers start registering in new electronic toll system

Starting this Sunday, carriers in the Czech Republic can start registering in the new electronic toll system. The new satellite system, operated by the consortium CzechToll/SkyToll, will be officially launched on December 1.

Hauliers using toll roads will be obliged to have their vehicles fitted with a new on-board unit by that date.

The launch of the new toll system was preceded by months of legal battles with the company Kapsch over the result of a tender for the new toll system operator. The Austrian company has run the Czech highway toll system since 2007.