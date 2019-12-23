Broadcast Archive

Carillon concert off Charles Bridge

Daniela Lazarová
23-12-2019
A carillon concert is to take place on the Vltava River on Monday night, within the city’s Christmas celebrations. The mobile carillon was made by Petr Rudolf Manousek, a descendant of an old family of Czech bell-founders.

The hour long performance by the Dutch carillon player Rosemarie Seuntiëns titled Roaming Bells will take place on a boat just off Charles Bridge starting at 7.30 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
