Carillon concert off Charles Bridge

A carillon concert is to take place on the Vltava River on Monday night, within the city’s Christmas celebrations. The mobile carillon was made by Petr Rudolf Manousek, a descendant of an old family of Czech bell-founders.
The hour long performance by the Dutch carillon player Rosemarie Seuntiëns titled Roaming Bells will take place on a boat just off Charles Bridge starting at 7.30 pm.
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home