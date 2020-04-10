Care home workers to receive regular COVID-19 testing

From Friday, care homes and similar institutions in the Czech Republic will begin regular testing of their employees. Tests have to take place every two weeks and kits are to be supplied by the respective local regional administrations, the Ministry of Health ordered on Thursday.
Social care workers and members of academia have been calling for such tests for some time already as seniors and those with chronic diseases are particularly at risk from COVID-19.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
Coronavirus: Czech hospitals soon to get free ventilators thanks to crowdsourced IT project ‘Covid19CZ’