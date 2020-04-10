Broadcast Archive

Care home workers to receive regular COVID-19 testing

Tom McEnchroe
10-04-2020
From Friday, care homes and similar institutions in the Czech Republic will begin regular testing of their employees. Tests have to take place every two weeks and kits are to be supplied by the respective local regional administrations, the Ministry of Health ordered on Thursday.

Social care workers and members of academia have been calling for such tests for some time already as seniors and those with chronic diseases are particularly at risk from COVID-19.

 
 
