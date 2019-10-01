Cardinal Duka accused of covering up sexual abuse in Dominican Order years ago

The police are investigating Cardinal Dominik Duka on suspicion that he had covered up a case of sexual abuse in the Dominican Order.

The news site seznam.cz which broke the story said the victim, who remains anonymous, claims had reported the abuse to Dominik Duka but he had failed to take action against it.

The victim claims the abuse went on for years while he was training to become a priest.

The priest who abused him later left the order after being accused of sexual abuse by several others. He died before the case came to court.

Cardinal Duka admits he remembers such an incident years ago and says he failed to act because the priest swore on the cross that the young man was lying.

The cardinal says he is ready to cooperate fully with the police.