Car-sharing service Anytime launches in Prague

Brian Kenety
02-04-2019
The Italian car-sharing service Anytime has started operating in Prague, it said it in a press release.

Anytime operates on a per minute rental rate. The company plans to invest up to 30 million euros in the Czech Republic in the coming years, it said.

