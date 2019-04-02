Car-sharing service Anytime launches in Prague

The Italian car-sharing service Anytime has started operating in Prague, it said it in a press release.
Anytime operates on a per minute rental rate. The company plans to invest up to 30 million euros in the Czech Republic in the coming years, it said.
