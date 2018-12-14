Car production up by 2.9 percent in period to November

Car production in the Czech Republic rose by 2.9 percent to nearly 1.4 million between January and November this year, the Automotive Industry Association said on Friday. Exports have grown by 3.3 percent to 1.25 million vehicles.

By contrast, domestic sales of cars have dropped by around two percent. The country’s biggest car producer, Škoda Auto, raised output by 4.5 percent to over 831,000 cars and TPCA recorded growth by 11 percent to nearly 197,000 cars.

According to the head of the Czech Automotive Industry Association, Bohdan Wojnar, car production for the whole of 2018 is expected to reach 1.4 million, which should slightly exceed last year’s figure.