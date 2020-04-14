Car manufacturer Hyundai resumes production

Car manufacturer Hyundai in Nošovice, Frýdek-Místek, resumed production on Tuesday after a three week break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first large company in the country to do so.

According to Hyundai spokesman Pavel Barvík the plant will initially operate on two shifts instead of the usual three, and adhere to strict hygiene norms.

In order to ensure a smooth start, the company is reported to have stocked-up on car parts contrary to the standard practice of producing vehicles "just in time", according to customer demand.

Barvík said this was done in view of the security regime, particularly with regard to border measures, which could delay deliveries.