Car makers set to match or outdo last year’s record output

Czech car makers expect to make over 1.4 million vehicles in 2018 and to equal or slightly surpass last year’s record output, the head of the Automotive Industry Association, Bohdan Wojnar, said on Tuesday. Manufacturers produced 1.3 million cars between January and November this year.
Mr. Wojnar said the country’s auto industry had expanded this year but the tempo of growth had slowed. He said manufacturers needed to work on a long-term vision to be able to respond to changes in electro-mobility, digitalisation and new business models.
