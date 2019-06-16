Canoeist Prskavec takes silver at World Cup event in London

16-06-2019
Czech kayaker Jiří Prskavec took the silver medal in the K1 men’ category at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in London. The 26-year-old Czech finished less than a second behind Joseph Clark of Great Britain. Tereta Fišerová finished sixth in the women’s canoe event.

 
 
 
 
 
