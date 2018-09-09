Canoeist Jiří Prskavec claims K1 World Cup title

Ruth Fraňková
09-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s Jiří Prskavec has won the World Cup title at the canoe slalom World Cup finals in Seu d'Urgell in Spain. The 25-year-old Czech Olympian finished third in the men’s K1 event on Sunday, which was enough to secure the overall win.

Related articles
Michal Jáně, photo: ČTK/Martin Hladík

Sports News

In Sports News this week: Seven Czechs to appear in first round of Wimbledon on Monday; Kvitová replaces Plíšková as Czech top seed…
Patrik Schick, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Czechs lose opening game at U21 Euros in front of “home” fans in Silesia; Baník eye Baroš once more; Czechs…
Photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Rio-bound Czech athletes split over treatment of Russians; Kvitová hoping to turn season around in Brazil;…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 