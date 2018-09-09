Canoeist Jiří Prskavec claims K1 World Cup title

The Czech Republic’s Jiří Prskavec has won the World Cup title at the canoe slalom World Cup finals in Seu d'Urgell in Spain. The 25-year-old Czech Olympian finished third in the men’s K1 event on Sunday, which was enough to secure the overall win.
