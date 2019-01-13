Canadian House of Commons Speaker to honor Jan Palach

Chairman of the Canadian House of Commons, Geoff Regan, will honor the memory of Jan Palach at Charles University in Prague on January 18. The Czechoslovak student died after setting himself alight in Prague on 16 January 1969 in protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

A number of events to commemorate Jan Palach’s death are set to take place in the Czech Republic and abroad, including a special mass served by Tomáš Halík at the city’s parish of St. Salvatore on the eve of the anniversary.

On 16 January, the Speaker of the Senate, Jaroslav Kubera, will give a speech at a memorial service on Prague’s Wenceslas Square, held by organizers of the festival against totalitarianism Mene Tekel.