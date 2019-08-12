Call for health spending to rise to 9 percent of Czech GDP

Unions and organisations of hospitals, medics and doctors have called for health spending to be increased to 9 percent of Czech gross domestic product. Representatives of 13 organisations made the demand at a news conference on Monday. At present less than 7 percent of the country’s GDP goes toward the healthcare sector.

The groups in question have also called for CZK 25 billion from the reserves of the country’s health insurers to be put into healthcare in 2020. However, the minister of health, ANO appointee Adam Vojtěch, has described this as a short-term solution that would only suffice for one year.