Cabinet to next week discuss CZK 300 million in aid to African states

The Czech Republic should provide CZK 300 million in humanitarian aid to African countries in the next three years, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday, citing a proposal to be discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday. The aid is intended to improve the situation in a number of states with a view to removing the reasons people migrate to Europe.

The Czech government has long supported combating illegal migration in refugees’ countries of origin.

The planned aid is expected go to countries in northern and western Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel. Between 2020 and 2022 around CZK 100 million a year should be divided among programmes focused on supporting peace, financial development and social development.