Cabinet to discuss tax on coal and gas heating next month

The Czech government is preparing a carbon tax that will concern coal and gas heating, the news site iDnes.cz reported on Saturday. Cabinet members are set to discuss the proposal, which is aimed at reduced greenhouse gas emissions, at the end of September. The move is required under the Czech Republic’s commitments to the European Union.

The minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, told newspaper Mladá fronta Dnes that the government had decided that those who pollute the environment ought to pay.

The carbon tax will not concern municipal gas heating systems as heating plants already pay a tax in the form of emissions allowances, which is factored into prices.