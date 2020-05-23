Cabinet to discuss legal move over EU freeze on subsidies for Agrofert

The Czech government will on Monday discuss taking legal action at the European Commission over the freezing of subsidies for the company Agrofert, which was founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, iRozhlas.cz reported. The Commission halted a CZK 1.6 billion grant for an Agrofert project after an audit found Mr. Babiš to be in conflict of interest over his ownership of the company.

If the cabinet approves the filing of a lawsuit in Brussels it will be submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in line with standard practice.